Letters to the Editor

Amazon: Echo Show device not family-friendly

By Angela Welfare University Place

For over six months, we used our Amazon Echo Show exactly as it was intended, the way that it’s marketed to families.

Our kids’ favorite activity was to listen to Harry Potter on Audible and we’d enabled the Harry Potter Quiz “skill.”

Which brings me to a few weeks ago when I walked into the kitchen to see my 8-year-old standing in front of the device with a graphic pornographic music video playing on the Echo Show at 6:47 a.m..

The command that was showing and confirmed through the app was “What’s the Harry Potter video?”

I still haven’t received an answer of how this happened or what Amazon is doing to make sure it doesn’t happen again. I can’t stand by and let this happen to someone else.

This device is not currently safe for anyone with young or vulnerable people using it..

