Trump: Two clever ploys he falls back on

I see two particularly powerful ways in which President Trump manipulates public opinion.

One, he threatens to take actions that are very unpopular. An example right now is his talk of completely closing the southern border.

Then, after endless cries of predictable outrage, he reverses his decision and presents himself as a hero for being compromising about it.

Two, he simply lies. Often.

He is currently proclaiming that the Mueller Report completely exonerated him. In fact, a summary of the report prepared for Congress says it “does not exonerate him.”

There are many more. These are but two of the many clever, manipulative ploys utilized by our current leader.