Seattle: Take back streets of dying city

By Sheila M. Marston Tacoma

Re: “Seattle still isn’t dying, but white supremacy needs to,” (TNT, 3/31).

Unlike what Matt Driscoll wrote in his recent columns, the KOMO News special on homelessness was an enlightened breath of fresh air long overdue. It should have been called “Dying in Seattle.”

That city has become an enabler to drug addicts who are incapable of freeing themselves from opioids.

Due to our mild climate, Seattle attracts these dysfunctional individuals from all over the country.

Makeshift tents, the absence of restrooms, physical attacks on citizens on our streets and robberies in neighborhoods have no business being tolerated.

There has to be the ability to immediately remove these people to a safe place where they can get treatment. Once this is accomplished, we can take our streets back, free police officers from dealing with this craziness and restore Seattle to a place of beauty.

If we have the money to fund hockey venues, then we must also make taking care of all of our people a priority.

Sheila M. Marston, Tacoma

