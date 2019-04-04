Letters to the Editor

Litter: Too few want to keep Tacoma beautiful

By Thomas Andersen Tacoma

I’ve been walking up to three miles, three to four times per week, for more than six months near where I live.

It seems Tacoma sidewalks, streets and yards are the new garbage or dumping areas.

I carry a 13-gallon plastic bag and have filled 13 of them in the past 16 weeks.

I wear plastic gloves and have picked up wrappers for candy, cigarettes, marijuana, chips and other food; plastic, aluminum and glass containers; beer, juice, liquor, pop and water containers; motor oil, used condoms, syringes and batteries.

I’ve also picked up food and drink, napkins, bags and plastic utensils from fast food places; auto parts and pieces of plastic from vehicle accidents; tossed clothing, etc, etc!

What ever happened to “Keep America Beautiful”?

Whatever happened to taking pride and responsibility for keeping our city clean and classy?

I know there’s a homelessness epidemic and a lack of big local neighborhood trash containers. But it seems a lot of people just don’t care.

Thomas Andersen, Tacoma

