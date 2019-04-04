Litter: Too few want to keep Tacoma beautiful

I’ve been walking up to three miles, three to four times per week, for more than six months near where I live.

It seems Tacoma sidewalks, streets and yards are the new garbage or dumping areas.

I carry a 13-gallon plastic bag and have filled 13 of them in the past 16 weeks.

I wear plastic gloves and have picked up wrappers for candy, cigarettes, marijuana, chips and other food; plastic, aluminum and glass containers; beer, juice, liquor, pop and water containers; motor oil, used condoms, syringes and batteries.

I’ve also picked up food and drink, napkins, bags and plastic utensils from fast food places; auto parts and pieces of plastic from vehicle accidents; tossed clothing, etc, etc!

What ever happened to “Keep America Beautiful”?

Whatever happened to taking pride and responsibility for keeping our city clean and classy?

I know there’s a homelessness epidemic and a lack of big local neighborhood trash containers. But it seems a lot of people just don’t care.