Letters to the Editor
Litter: Too few want to keep Tacoma beautiful
I’ve been walking up to three miles, three to four times per week, for more than six months near where I live.
It seems Tacoma sidewalks, streets and yards are the new garbage or dumping areas.
I carry a 13-gallon plastic bag and have filled 13 of them in the past 16 weeks.
I wear plastic gloves and have picked up wrappers for candy, cigarettes, marijuana, chips and other food; plastic, aluminum and glass containers; beer, juice, liquor, pop and water containers; motor oil, used condoms, syringes and batteries.
I’ve also picked up food and drink, napkins, bags and plastic utensils from fast food places; auto parts and pieces of plastic from vehicle accidents; tossed clothing, etc, etc!
What ever happened to “Keep America Beautiful”?
Whatever happened to taking pride and responsibility for keeping our city clean and classy?
I know there’s a homelessness epidemic and a lack of big local neighborhood trash containers. But it seems a lot of people just don’t care.
Thomas Andersen, Tacoma
