Letters to the Editor

Poverty: Trump 2020 budget must be rejected

By Donna M. Schindler Munro Bremerton

Re: “Conspiracy theorists target policies that could help Pierce County’s struggling kids,” (TNT, 3/28).

The headline on this recent Matt Driscoll column intrigued me.

Yes, kids, families, the increasing homeless population, etc., are struggling. It’s all around us. In the U.S today, one in seven people live in poverty.

It is estimated that over 550,000 people in the U.S. were homeless as counted on a single night in 2017, and 20 percent were children. In Pierce County, 1,628 homeless individuals were counted in a single day on Jan. 25.

President Trump’s’ FY2020 budget proposal would eviscerate the social safety net but provide more welfare for the rich, particularly white households in the top 1 percent.

For starters, we can call the offices of Washington senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and tell them to reject Trump’s 2020 budget.

Our kids are our future.

Donna M. Schindler Munro, Bremerton

Letters to the Editor

Socialism: Not dirty word GOP claims it is

By Susan Hodgson Tacoma

Caleb Heimlich, chair of the Washington State Republican Party, wants us to believe the Democratic Party is out of touch with working-class voters and too far to the left.

