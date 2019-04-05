Poverty: Trump 2020 budget must be rejected

Re: “Conspiracy theorists target policies that could help Pierce County’s struggling kids,” (TNT, 3/28).

The headline on this recent Matt Driscoll column intrigued me.

Yes, kids, families, the increasing homeless population, etc., are struggling. It’s all around us. In the U.S today, one in seven people live in poverty.

It is estimated that over 550,000 people in the U.S. were homeless as counted on a single night in 2017, and 20 percent were children. In Pierce County, 1,628 homeless individuals were counted in a single day on Jan. 25.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

President Trump’s’ FY2020 budget proposal would eviscerate the social safety net but provide more welfare for the rich, particularly white households in the top 1 percent.

For starters, we can call the offices of Washington senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and tell them to reject Trump’s 2020 budget.

Our kids are our future.