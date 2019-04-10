Letters to the Editor

Whale hunt: Local group makes wrong turn

By John J. Smith Tacoma

Re: “Feds support tribe’s push for only whale hunt in mainland U.S.,” (TNT, 4/5).

In recent weeks the popular environmental group Redefine Tacoma has allowed itself to be taken over by members of various groups who support the Makah tribe’s plans to hunt and brutally kill whales off the Washington coast.

This is a controversial subject for many and potentially opens the door for other countries to start the barbaric practice again.

This is especially troubling considering Redefine’s previous support for protesters who are accused of disobeying trespassing laws in their attempts to stop the construction of Puget Sound Energy’s new liquified natural gas project on the Tideflats.

The people of Tacoma deserve a better example than this.

John J. Smith, Tacoma

  Comments  

