Education: Status quo prevails over diversity

Re: “Teacher diversity remains an issue for state’s schools,” (TNT, 3/22).

The vast majority of superintendents and principals are white and do not truly want diversity.

The system remains status quo because it is comfortable to work with those who are similar to you; it’s the reason why ethnic minority students sit together at a lunch table.

I am black and a former public school teacher. I have the correct degrees and 22 years of experience. I had taught English Language Arts in middle school since 2003.

I used to think that it was a job I was born to do; I love that language, when used to promote rather than destroy, is a gift to humanity.

However, I was branded unsatisfactory and fired from a Puget Sound area school district in 2018.

I was told by the principal that I was “not happy” at the school. There were a lot of staff members who were not happy because of the chaotic environment and constant student disruptions, yet I was the only one fired.

The word diversity means nothing if you aren’t able to accept that everyone doesn’t have to be like you.