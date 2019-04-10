Letters to the Editor

Education: Status quo prevails over diversity

By Christal Bailey Tacoma

Re: “Teacher diversity remains an issue for state’s schools,” (TNT, 3/22).

The vast majority of superintendents and principals are white and do not truly want diversity.

The system remains status quo because it is comfortable to work with those who are similar to you; it’s the reason why ethnic minority students sit together at a lunch table.

I am black and a former public school teacher. I have the correct degrees and 22 years of experience. I had taught English Language Arts in middle school since 2003.

I used to think that it was a job I was born to do; I love that language, when used to promote rather than destroy, is a gift to humanity.

However, I was branded unsatisfactory and fired from a Puget Sound area school district in 2018.

I was told by the principal that I was “not happy” at the school. There were a lot of staff members who were not happy because of the chaotic environment and constant student disruptions, yet I was the only one fired.

The word diversity means nothing if you aren’t able to accept that everyone doesn’t have to be like you.

Christal Bailey, Tacoma

  Comments  

Read Next

Letters to the Editor

Socialism: Not dirty word GOP claims it is

By Susan Hodgson Tacoma

Caleb Heimlich, chair of the Washington State Republican Party, wants us to believe the Democratic Party is out of touch with working-class voters and too far to the left.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letters to the Editor

Poverty: Trump 2020 budget must be rejected

Letters to the Editor

Litter: Too few want to keep Tacoma beautiful

Letters to the Editor

Seattle: Take back streets of dying city

Letters to the Editor

Trump: Two clever ploys he falls back on

Letters to the Editor

Amazon: Echo Show device not family-friendly

Letters to the Editor

Common culture: History usurped by thought police

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service