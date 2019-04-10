Letters to the Editor

Foreign aid: Proposed cuts harm national image

By Kristine Stroad Moore University Place

Ending foreign development assistance is not only mean-spirited but also very short-sighted.

Imagine if the billions spent on a wall were used instead toward alleviating poverty in the countries from which people are fleeing for their lives. A man struggling to feed his family could possibly get a job or some training.

Pulling the plug on aid shows that we do not care about the reasons they are fleeing.

The U.S. has a long, proud history of giving to countries in need, contributing to building their economies and making us loved and respected world players. That is no longer true.

Do we want neighbors who appreciate and thank us or who learn to loathe us because we have denigrated and shunned them?

Kristine Stroad Moore, University Place

  Comments  

Read Next

Letters to the Editor

Socialism: Not dirty word GOP claims it is

By Susan Hodgson Tacoma

Caleb Heimlich, chair of the Washington State Republican Party, wants us to believe the Democratic Party is out of touch with working-class voters and too far to the left.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letters to the Editor

Poverty: Trump 2020 budget must be rejected

Letters to the Editor

Litter: Too few want to keep Tacoma beautiful

Letters to the Editor

Seattle: Take back streets of dying city

Letters to the Editor

Trump: Two clever ploys he falls back on

Letters to the Editor

Amazon: Echo Show device not family-friendly

Letters to the Editor

Common culture: History usurped by thought police

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service