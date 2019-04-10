Letters to the Editor

Homelessness: Liberals live in echo chamber

By Lisa Hamill Tacoma

Re: “Seattle still isn’t dying,” (TNT column, 3/31).

In regard to homelessness, Matt Driscoll has a particular viewpoint and does not seem to seriously consider any views but his own.

As is common among liberals, he cloaks himself in moral superiority, which effectively shuts down further discussion.

By defending his views as “humanizing” homelessness, he labels those with differing views as dehumanizing. Once you label an alternate viewpoint as something immoral, the debate is closed.

Alternative ideas are not considered and there is no challenge to think differently. This forms an echo chamber, where a person or group only wants to hear beliefs that coincide with their own.

There are many sides to this issue. For those of us who do see much homelessness directly linked to drug use, we can still see people as humans and feel compassion.

Trying to find effective solutions can include ideas from all sides.

Lisa Hamill, Tacoma

Letters to the Editor

Foreign aid: Proposed cuts harm national image

By Kristine Stroad Moore University Place

Ending foreign development assistance is not only mean-spirited but also very short-sighted.

