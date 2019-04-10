Letters to the Editor

Homelessness: Solutions will be costly, inconvenient

By John Keliher Tacoma

Re: “Seattle still isn’t dying,” (TNT, 3/31).

Matt Driscoll’s column explains why we continue to read the News Tribune. His piece on KOMO TV’s “Is Seattle Dying?” pointed out that the problems faced by Seattle are universal.

Every community in America is faced with the results of individual addiction, homelessness, the imperfect race run by inflation and the diminishing spread of income from the bottom up, unintended (and intended) racism, and a selfish disregard for humanity in general.

As for the problems cited in KOMO’s program, no one in or out of government has a clear idea how to find a concrete, thrifty solution. How much may it cost? How long it will take to discover that a solution can be found?

Several recent letter writers have reacted as if they want these questions answered yesterday, at no additional cost, and without being inconvenienced. Good luck with that.

It will cost a lot; it will take time; we will all be terribly inconvenienced. But it might make this a better world.

Seattle may be dying, but we are all on the same 737 MAX.

John Keliher, Tacoma

Letters to the Editor

Foreign aid: Proposed cuts harm national image

By Kristine Stroad Moore University Place

Ending foreign development assistance is not only mean-spirited but also very short-sighted.

KEEP READING

