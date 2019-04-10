Letters to the Editor

Mueller report: Destructive Democrats refuse to yield

By Hank Harwell Browns Point

For two years liberal Democrats portrayed Robert Mueller as the gold standard of integrity who is smart, competent, fair and tough.

They expressed faith in him and emphasized he should be allowed to do his job no matter the cost or time required.

Now that Mueller has concluded his work and has not charged President Trump with collusion or obstruction of justice, they’re scrambling to create a narrative that the results of his investigation should be questioned.

They want to claim maybe there was a little collusion or a little obstruction of justice.

The facts undercut this assumption; either these crimes were committed or they weren’t.

Like a pregnancy, a woman is either pregnant or she’s not; she can’t be a little pregnant.

It’s absurd to raise the specter of obstruction of justice when you’re dealing with an unjust investigation.

The fallacious rhetoric Democrats are spewing is nothing more than a smoke screen to divert attention from the destructive agenda they’re pushing.

They’re interested in obtaining an unredacted copy of the report, not to see what they can uncover, but to see what they can manufacture through innuendo and speculation.

Hank Harwell, Browns Point

