Democrats: Apologies overdue for collusion hoax

By Craig Chilton Bonney Lake

In January 2017, Congressman John Lewis said President Trump was an illegitimate president due to Russian influence in the election.

He had no evidence of Trump or his campaign colluding with Russians, yet he and nearly 70 House Democrats boycotted Trump’s inauguration. It was outrageous, and was predicated solely on a hatred of Trump and sour grapes after losing the election.

The mainstream media, liberal press and cable outlets eventually jumped on the “collusion” bandwagon. Congressman Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell stated they had proof of collusion and thousands of stories were written to back them up.

Trump was even called a traitor. Can you imagine? There were no charges of collusion or obstruction. The president told the truth. This was a hoax. Schiff and Swalwell had no proof and are a couple of political hacks.

When are the Democrats and the liberal media outlets going to apologize to the president and the American people? Instead, they are shamelessly impugning the integrity of Attorney General William Barr and demanding an unredacted copy of the special counsel report.

They know four categories of redactions are required by law and they are trying to hide behind their lies and false accusations. They all should be held accountable.

Craig Chilton, Bonney Lake

