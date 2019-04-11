Teachers: To cut bargaining power would be misguided

Tacoma’s schools have made significant progress. We can now proudly claim a graduation rate than is 5 percent higher than the national average.

Innovative schools such as SOTA, SAMI and Lincoln Center provide excellent education that is both accessible and cutting edge.

We can attribute some of this progress to the remarkable work of our school district’s elected leaders and staff, but it is primarily classroom teachers who are responsible for leading it.

Why then, at such a critical crossroads, would the state Senate seek to undermine Tacoma teachers by cutting their pay and reducing their ability to bargain for competitive benefits, training and compensation?

We are already suffering from a nationwide teacher shortage. Let’s not worsen the problem and reverse the progress Tacoma schools have been making.

The House and the governor should reject the misguided changes amended into Senate Bill 5313.