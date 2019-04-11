Growth: Foolish to ignore overcrowded schools

Re: “Pierce County growth prompts officials to look at development rules,” (TNT, 4/7).

This article talks about potential community incorporation, taller buildings and more concentrated growth along major arterials, all of which favors increased housing development and density.

What am I missing here? I see no mention of school district overcrowding due to the influx of new students coming from the ever-growing housing developments approved by the county.

Certainly planners are aware that many school districts, such as Bethel, have considered year-round schooling, double shift days, sharing of classrooms, larger class sizes and increased levies to maintain and build new schools.

Certainly they are also aware of increased traffic concerns in the areas mentioned. It seems to me that both these problems could be somewhat solved with a reduction of growth by imposing an upfront sizeable permit cost on developers.

But wait! I now understand. The people drafting the community plans include the Pierce County Masters Builders Association and the Tacoma Pierce County Association of Realtors. No need to wonder what they want.

Where are the school district representatives? Express your opinion to Community Plans@piercecountywa.gov or (253) 798-2799.