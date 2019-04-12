Letters to the Editor

Inslee: Neglecting Washington to chase windmills

By Billye P. Jones Tacoma

Re: “Inslee should pay campaign security costs,” (TNT editorial, 4/4).

Not on our dime, governor! While you are running around the country trying to become president and telling people you can fix world climate change, the taxpayers of Washington are paying the lieutenant governor extra wages to do your job and supplying you with paid security.

Not only can you not save the world, you cannot take care of the state you were hired to help.

We have forest fires burning down our trees several months a year, railroad cars falling on freeways, and what happened to our pristine water?

Where is our elected governor? Out playing Don Quixote, chasing windmills!

There should be a law: If you’re elected to any state office, you must complete your term before running for another.

Gov. Inslee, you’re taking care of others’ vineyards while yours goes to sleep!

Billye P. Jones, Tacoma

