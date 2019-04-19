Mueller report: As in 1972, Congress has key role

Forty seven years ago, President Nixon’s White House Plumbers’ break-in at the Watergate hotel led to hearings by a Senate Select Committee.

Congress compelled White House officials to testify under oath to all questions about the facts, circumstances, personnel, financing, prior investigation and presidential intrigue involved.

That public exposure overruled the apathy and malaise afflicting our republic.

President Trump insists upon unitary executive authority; however the Constitution, upon which all government officers swear fealty, specifies three branches in our social contract.

We need full disclosure just like was done in the past.