Plastic ban: Why grocery bags but not diapers?

It seems state officials have found another way to take more money out of our pockets.

The Senate has voted for, and the House is considering, a ban on plastic grocery bags because they are bad for the environment. Stores would be allowed to sell us appropriate politically correct bags and collect a mandatory fee of at least 8 cents for paper bags.

I remember when the paper grocery bag was free, a cost of doing business.

Even more amazing is that our lawmakers, in all their collective wisdom, don’t feel plastic disposable diapers filled with potentially infectious human waste present any environmental concerns.

The same can be said about feminine hygiene products, and garbage can liners filled with who knows what.

Why aren’t they being banned? Is it because it’s a ridiculous idea, or because they haven’t figured out how to force a replacement product and collect more fees?