Easter: Why did TNT ignore it this year?

The News Tribune once greeted readers on Easter Sunday morning with a cheery “Happy Easter” across the top of the front page. That message was missing in this year’s edition.

Indeed, I failed to discover a single reference to this popular holiday in the entire newspaper, except for paid ads and the comics. Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker also made a passing reference to Easter in her op-ed column. As far as I know, that was it.

Easter Sunday, of course, has been a special cultural event since our nation’s birth. Even if the TNT is trying to dodge the religious aspect, why would the paper ignore it altogether?

Is some critic also upset about the secular side? Is somebody offended by eggs, bunnies and baskets?

I realize Tacoma’s hometown newspaper might be trying to be politically correct, but shunning Easter is going way too far. What’s next? Will the TNT omit any reference to Christmas on Dec. 25?