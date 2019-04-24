Mueller report: FDR spoke truth about lying

Re: “It is finished. But our long, dark night isn’t,” (TNT, 4/21).

In her column, Kathleen Parker attempted to analyze the Mueller report ... uh, oh.

Anyway, she got into “fake news’ and stated that “deceit begets more deceit” among Trump administration staff.

President Franklin Roosevelt put it another way: “Repetition does does not transform a lie into a truth.”

Of course that applies to all of us, though some politicians seem to be more adept and proficient at embellishing and/or exaggerating than the rest of us.

Sometimes they appear to be amazed when people actually believe what they say, since they themselves don’t.