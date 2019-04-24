Mueller report: Democrats grow even more unhinged

With the publication of the Mueller report, there are many heads on the left exploding as a result of the special prosecutor’s finding of no collusion and no conclusive evidence of obstruction. It’s a clear case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

There are many individuals such as: Rep. Adam “I have Proof” Schiff, bloviating for the last 2 1/2 years. Then there’s Rep. Jerry “I want everything” Nadler, who wants copies of all written and printed paper produced since the Magna Carta. Good luck on that, Jerry.

Finally there’s Rep. Maxine “ impeach, impeach, impeach” Waters, who’s last dying words will be, you guessed it, impeach Trump.

There’s nothing that would satisfy these people and others like them, except to bring back the death penalty for one person. Forget Green River Killer Gary Ridgway; they want Donald J. Trump.

This has gone beyond ridiculous. It’s now well into the “sick” phase.