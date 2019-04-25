Climate change: Society has tougher problems than this

The Green New Deal proposed by some members of Congress attacks a problem that has an easy solution, and diverts attention from more acute problems with more difficult solutions, in hopes of winning over the middle class.

Educating this class is key to preventing our current social problems from ending in a catastrophe.

Problems such as mental illness, homelessness, drug addiction and poverty are well known to the middle class. Others are less obvious.

Women’s career ambitions mean that there are many fewer caregivers who are primarily motivated by love. Increasingly, the vulnerable are taking care of the vulnerable. Medications are as much of a problem as they are a solution.

All that needs to be done with climate change is to implement a carbon tax. Social problems, however, require a lot more thought.