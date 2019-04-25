Letters to the Editor
Boeing: Company must be held to account
The Boeing Company should be held accountable for the 737 Max airplane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
If Boeing was so cheap as to sell its aircraft without all the available safety features included, how can it not be responsible?
Blaming the pilots or the airlines that bought the aircraft only adds insult to injury, or death in this case. If people choose to fly, Boeing has made it perfectly clear that you do so at your own risk.
George Martinson, Fircrest
