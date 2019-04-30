Biden: Why pull politicians from recycle pile?

With Joe Biden’s announcement that he’s running for the Democratic presidential nomination, it is very obvious how out of touch both political parties are with the public.

While the electorate obviously wants change and new ideas from government, it is business as usual with the parties. They are giving us yesterday’s leaders.

Of course, just changing the president will not solve things, but it may be a start.

Students of history know that when Franklin Roosevelt was elected president, it was with an almost new Congress, very few holdovers.

Our country needs an election like that again.