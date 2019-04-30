Impeachment: Be bold, Washington state leaders

I’ve voted for Democrats for five decades and even served as a legislative district officer, but now Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and my U.S. representative, Derek Kilmer, are making me ashamed.

Our Democratic republic is in an existential crisis and all I hear from most elected Dems is we have to do fact finding, even after you got more than 400 pages of facts. Even after Trump said in advance that he will defy every subpoena.

An impeachment hearing is a fact-finding process. I urge my elected officials to show they really care that when I die in 10 years or so, my three great-grandchildren will have a fighting chance at true democracy.

I urge them to call for impeachment hearings. They have great influence within the party.