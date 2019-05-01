Democracy: Cautionary history in four other countries

I recently read Madeleine Albright’s book, “Fascism.” The former U.S. secretary of state writes about the rise to power of Germany’s Hitler, Italy’s Mussolini, Russia’s Stalin and Spain’s Franco.

She describes the common behaviors of all four as they rose to have dictatorial power. Five stood out to me: negative attacks on the press, creating distrust of governmental institutions, fostering divisions between people, calling people names and telling numerous lies.

Each individual had failures and successes, and each finally rose to become the dictator of their lands.

A sense of alarm is rising. Our democracy is under siege. A potential dictator is lurking. Working as a nation for the betterment of all people has been discarded.

I invite you to actively stand up for the highest principles of our nation in whatever way feels right to you: speaking up, marching, signing petitions, voting, etc.

This is a time when our voices deeply matter. Let us not lose the greatness of our democracy. It needs caring participation to survive.