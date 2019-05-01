Biden: His centrism may doom his candidacy

Joe Biden will attract many independent, working-class and Republican voters.

Yet the very qualities that make him the most likely candidate to defeat President Trump are the qualities most disdained by the left wing of the Democratic Party: He is white, male, Christian and moderate.

And Biden does not renounce capitalism, believing rather in the partnership of productive business and progressive government.

For a moderate, a truly progressive government is one that doesn’t make an enemy of the market place but manages and regulates it, investing in job growth and innovation.

With Biden in the race, the Democratic primaries will be bruising battles between the Left and the Center. Ironically, if leftists win, they may dash their best hope of banishing Trump to the golf course, and defeating fascism.