Human compost: Like a script from a chilling movie

Re: “Human compost? Bill to allow it goes to governor,” (TNT, 4/23).

I am of the generation that watched and read “1984” and “Soylent Green.” Both movies chilled me to the core and left me with PTSD. (Just like the year that “Psycho” came out at the movie theater.)

The ghoulish disregard and total disrespect of the dead is beyond comprehension. If our governor and representatives embrace this idea, then I would like to suggest an alternative that they, and Bernie Sanders, can start endorsing: free cremations!

Loved ones spend thousands of dollars to bury their dead in fancy coffins and place them in expensive cemetery mausoleums or plots. Would a law be passed to dig them back up and compost them? Yikes, even in death, should we expect such irreverence and disrespect?

Let’s put cemeteries out of business and just offer free cremations.

Don’t bury them, just carry them (in an urn).