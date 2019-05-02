Restaurants: Farewell to TNT’s saucy food writer

Re: “Tacoma, thanks for the good eats,” (TNT, 4/26).

News Tribune food writer Sue Kidd’s “pebbles in the bucket” analogy hit home with this retired high school teacher along with nurses, social workers, law enforcement officers, and this list goes on.

People can only carry so many pebbles placed in the bucket by their employers, and by themselves.

Thank you, Sue, for the colorful memories and experiences urging us to get out and “come join the cabaret” of delicious eateries in the South Puget Sound.