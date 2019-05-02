Election 2020: Democrats need evolution not revolution

There are several reasons Donald Trump is in the Oval Office today. One of them was the disarray of Democrats, liberals, “the left,” in 2016. My objective back then was to do what was needed to keep Trump out. For 2020, it is to get him out.

Trump was a backlash effect. Now we need stability, not another backlash reflex caused by an extreme Democrat agenda. This will be less threatening to conservatives who view the left with trepidation, as well as to voters who are straddling the line, unsure how to vote.

Changes will come regarding health care, income equality, real tax reform, humane immigration policy, gun violence, fair education funding and so forth. But first we must get the White House back!

Trump and his allies have so destabilized the country, I believe we need a smooth U-turn to get back to a constitutional democracy and to embrace the values and ethics for which we’ve fought and strived. Once a nominee is chosen, we must be a unified force.