Teachers: Lowering exam standard is wrong

I find it very disturbing that state officials just passed a new law that will no longer require teachers to earn at least a minimum score on a qualifying exam.

Do we loosen the medical boards for doctors/nurses, or the CPA exam for financial people, or the bar exam for lawyers, in order to get more diversity in the workforce?

Even plumbers and electricians have to pass exams, and in all these professions many people fail and have to retake the exam, in some cases many times. The excuse that people cannot pass an exam is hollow, as they just earned a college degree and passed hundreds of exams.

Now we are putting our most precious commodity, our children, in the hand of possibly incompetent teachers. This is unfair to students who may suffer scholastically and to parents whose taxes pay teachers’ salaries.

If I were a teacher of color, I would resent this new law as it implies that because of your race you cannot pass an exam. Talk about stereotyping.