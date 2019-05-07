Trump: Give him credit for what he’s achieved

Re: “Get going on impeachment, local Congress members,” (TNT letter, 4/26).

President Trump has accomplished much more than he is given credit for, such as:

▪ Moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

▪ Pulling the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.

▪ Standing up to NATO countries.

▪ Putting an intense focus on immigration.

▪ Targeting the ruthless Salvadoran street gang MS-13.

▪ Creating millions of new jobs and bringing unemployment down to 3.9 percent, the lowest since 2000.

▪ Focusing national attention on the opioid crisis, including prosecuting doctors who overprescribe pain pills.

▪ Nominating impressive Supreme Court candidates.

▪ Proposing and helping pass the tax cut and cut federal regulations.

▪ Pulling out of the Paris Agreement on climate change and defying global warming alarmists.

▪ Renegotiating unfair trade deals in search of better terms.

▪ Targeting racial preferences at colleges and universities, which often hurt intended beneficiaries by lowering standards.

▪ Shaking both the Republican and Democratic establishments and remaining independent from the Washington cartel.

There is such a lack of respect for the office of the president nowadays, and that is not a good example for the next generations.

Remember: United we stand, divided we fall!