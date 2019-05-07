Letters to the Editor
Trump: Give him credit for what he’s achieved
Re: “Get going on impeachment, local Congress members,” (TNT letter, 4/26).
President Trump has accomplished much more than he is given credit for, such as:
▪ Moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
▪ Pulling the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.
▪ Standing up to NATO countries.
▪ Putting an intense focus on immigration.
▪ Targeting the ruthless Salvadoran street gang MS-13.
▪ Creating millions of new jobs and bringing unemployment down to 3.9 percent, the lowest since 2000.
▪ Focusing national attention on the opioid crisis, including prosecuting doctors who overprescribe pain pills.
▪ Nominating impressive Supreme Court candidates.
▪ Proposing and helping pass the tax cut and cut federal regulations.
▪ Pulling out of the Paris Agreement on climate change and defying global warming alarmists.
▪ Renegotiating unfair trade deals in search of better terms.
▪ Targeting racial preferences at colleges and universities, which often hurt intended beneficiaries by lowering standards.
▪ Shaking both the Republican and Democratic establishments and remaining independent from the Washington cartel.
There is such a lack of respect for the office of the president nowadays, and that is not a good example for the next generations.
Remember: United we stand, divided we fall!
Sharon Turner, Tacoma
