Letters to the Editor

Trump: Give him credit for what he’s achieved

By Sharon Turner Tacoma

Re: “Get going on impeachment, local Congress members,” (TNT letter, 4/26).

President Trump has accomplished much more than he is given credit for, such as:

▪  Moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

▪ Pulling the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.

▪  Standing up to NATO countries.

▪  Putting an intense focus on immigration.

▪ Targeting the ruthless Salvadoran street gang MS-13.

▪  Creating millions of new jobs and bringing unemployment down to 3.9 percent, the lowest since 2000.

▪  Focusing national attention on the opioid crisis, including prosecuting doctors who overprescribe pain pills.

▪  Nominating impressive Supreme Court candidates.

▪  Proposing and helping pass the tax cut and cut federal regulations.

▪  Pulling out of the Paris Agreement on climate change and defying global warming alarmists.

▪  Renegotiating unfair trade deals in search of better terms.

▪  Targeting racial preferences at colleges and universities, which often hurt intended beneficiaries by lowering standards.

▪  Shaking both the Republican and Democratic establishments and remaining independent from the Washington cartel.

There is such a lack of respect for the office of the president nowadays, and that is not a good example for the next generations.

Remember: United we stand, divided we fall!

