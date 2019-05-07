Human compost: Useful afterlife for avid gardeners

Re: “Human compost: Like a script from a scary movie,” (TNT letter, 5/3).

So I’m guessing the letter writer is also waiting for death panels to sweep in and kill the aging.

I don’t think the decomposition process offered by the Recompose company has proposed retroactive or forced composting. There don’t appear to be any plans to produce tasty treats from the recently dead.

Until this process looked like it would be an option and was approved by the state Legislature, I intended to have all my usable spare parts harvested and the rest cremated. (My husband was not supportive about just stuffing me in my composter.)

I spend huge amounts of time working in my yard and am delighted to know I could continue to contribute to it.