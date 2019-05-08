Justice: Sitting presidents aren’t above the law

No one is supposed to be above the law under our constitution. This is the way it should be in a free democracy.

So why is there a federal Department of Justice policy prohibiting the indictment of a sitting president who may have committed a crime? Such policy renders the president to be “above the law” while in office.

If “no one” is above the law under our constitution, then the DOJ policy is unconstitutional. DOJ policy cannot amend the constitution.

Unfortunately, Congress has allowed this to happen. We should ask our Washington state congressional delegation to initiate action to call out and eliminate this unconstitutional policy.