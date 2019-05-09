Climate: Even small steps rejected by GOP

Re: “House approves bill to keep US in climate accord,” (TNT, 5/2).

On May 2, both our our local congress members, Derek Kilmer and Denny Heck, joined in passing the Climate Action Now Act, by a 231-190 vote in the House.

The bill would direct the president to renew U.S. commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the vote was “about science, science, science. We have an imperative to have climate action now.”

In response, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell termed the House bill “a futile gesture to handcuff the US economy” and said it would “go nowhere” in the Senate.

How sad it is that the hyper-partisanship in our country seemingly prevents elected leaders from taking even the smallest steps to mitigate the increasing threats of climate change.