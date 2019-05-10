Letters to the Editor
Census: Hispanic question should be stricken
Re: “Conservative justices seem united on census question,” (TNT, 4/24).
Yes, citizenship is a huge question, but there is another big question amazingly being ignored.
The census uses the term “Hispanic” as a racial/ethnic identification. When did language spoken by a particular people group become a racial identifier? Most people identifying as Hispanic are most likely Native American by ancestry, whether from South, Central or North America.
It is time to correct this huge inaccuracy.
Douglas Leander, Tacoma
