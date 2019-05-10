Census: Hispanic question should be stricken

Re: “Conservative justices seem united on census question,” (TNT, 4/24).

Yes, citizenship is a huge question, but there is another big question amazingly being ignored.

The census uses the term “Hispanic” as a racial/ethnic identification. When did language spoken by a particular people group become a racial identifier? Most people identifying as Hispanic are most likely Native American by ancestry, whether from South, Central or North America.

It is time to correct this huge inaccuracy.