Trump: Credit for alleged achievements is spin job

Re: “Give Trump credit for what he’s achieved,” (TNT letter, 5/8).

This letter touts 13 alleged accomplishments by our president of which only two are not highly controversial: focusing national attention on the opioid crisis, and the creation of jobs and unemployment. And the latter is not necessarily attributable to Trump policies.

The U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem may preclude a two-state peace deal. Iran is considering restarting its nuclear program. NATO countries used to have our back, and Europe is now less stable.

Removing aid from South America and unaddressed climate change are likely to accelerate mass immigration. The MS-13 gang originated from poor U.S. policies.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One recent Supreme Court seat was stolen from President Obama; the other nominee was credibly accused of sexual assault.

The tax cut was a giveaway to the wealthy and big corporations. Cutting federal regulations have made air and water less healthy. Higher trade tariffs have cost the American consumer and companies more than countries practicing unfair trade.

Race-conscious college admissions have helped increase opportunities for all, and increased diversity in our institutions.

Donald Trump is responsible for breaking the Republican establishment and for threatening democracy, unity and truth.