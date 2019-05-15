Chambers Bay: Give taxpayers free golf round, hotel stay

Re: “Chambers Creek resort lease OK’d by County Council,” (TNT, 5/9).

With anger and dismay, I read this front-page story about the county’s approval of long-term lease agreements on 190 hotel or villa units, plus a new clubhouse, pro shop, spa, improved parking, etc.

All of us who own homes in Pierce County already paid taxes for the golf course to be built. Now, they want to sock it to us again. That is wrong.

All of us should have received a free round of golf the first time.

With this approval of a golf resort, and by not listening to smart input by opponents to put time limits on leases, limit the number of villas, etc., the county railroaded this project. And that is wrong.

In addition to a free round of golf, all of us should receive a free night stay at the hotel.

Or at least put all Pierce County taxpayers’ home addresses into a bingo-style hopper, and draw out 365 names per year to pay us back.