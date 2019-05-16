Letters to the Editor
Trade: Beat China by supporting our neighbors
Forget the trade war. Hurt China where it will hurt the most: Bring jobs to the United States, Mexico and/or South America, where it would enhance their economy and reduce the migration problem.
By doing so, it will create unemployment and economic pain for China.
Give U.S. manufacturers tax breaks for the increased costs they would sustain in our country. By doing so, it will cause China to raise the white flag and eliminate tariffs.
Dennis P. Sarsfield, Tacoma
