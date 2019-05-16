Abortion: Should men lose control of their bodies, too?

Re: “Supreme Court has many ways to chip at Roe v. Wade,” (TNT, 5/16).

I am a pro-choice woman who can’t believe we are not going to have authority over our own bodies, if the Supreme Court weakens abortion rights or eventually overturns Roe v. Wade.

Who will take care of the unwanted babies? How many babies will men adopt?

I think any man who molests a child or rapes a woman should be castrated. Shall all women vote to have that enacted? I think we could.