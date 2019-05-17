Climate change: Skeptics must look at the science

Re: “Give Trump credit for what he’s achieved,” (TNT letter, 5/8).

The letter lauds the fact that our country has pulled out of the Paris agreement on climate change and reminds us that “united we stand, divided we fall.”

Unbiased science is virtuously unanimous regarding climate change: It’s here and its effects are bearing down on us with rapidly increasing speed. Numerous sources of valid science are as close our phones.

This is important. I urge anyone who still has climate change doubts to spend a few minutes on related research. The more united we become, the shorter our fall.