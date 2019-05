How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “Chambers Creek resort lease OK’d by County Council,” (TNT, 5/9).

First, Tacoma’s Click cable network brought on a private partner and now the Chambers Bay Hotel and Resort has been approved.

Both are examples of political entropy at work. Citizens cannot defeat development thermodynamics, only slow down the pace.

John Tuttell, Tacoma