Climate change: Inslee plan conforms with reality

Re: “Gov. Inslee touts $9 trillion climate plan as economic boom,” (TNT, 5/17).

So Jay Inslee made a splash. At first glance, his plan seems wildly improbable. But consider:

▪ 98% of economists said a price on carbon would promote efficiency and innovation (New York University School of Law, November 2009).

▪ Every metric ton of carbon dioxide emitted now will cost tomorrow’s economy from $12 to $120 (Interagency Working Group on Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases August 2016). We currently emit over 160 metric tons of carbon dioxide per second (U.S. Energy Information Administration, October 2017).

▪ In 2017, extreme weather events cost the U.S. a whopping $306 billion. 97% of climate scientists are convinced, based on evidence, that human-caused global warming is happening.

If 97 civil engineers said the bridge you are about to cross will not sustain you, but three disagreed, would you still cross it?