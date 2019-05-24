Abortion: Pandora’s box now wide open

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “Abortion: Two questions for backers of new limits,” (TNT letter, 5/18).

I also have two questions. What right do women have to use abortion as a means of birth control, often several times, as an antidote to sexually irresponsible behavior? And what right do doctors have to destroy viable fetuses in ways that are often cruel and inhumane?

There have been millions of abortions since Roe v. Wade and not all are a result of rape or incest or potentially deformed infants. Abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell is currently in prison due to his merciless treatment of the innocent unborn, ultimately discarding them as trash.

When we as a society abuse a Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, we open a Pandora’s box of evil.

It is a selfish message given to our living children that innocent life is not precious, especially when the circumstances of birth are not ideal.

Life has always been a challenge, and those we often most admire are those who meet those challenges with courage and moral strength.