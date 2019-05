How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Leftist activist/actress Alyssa Milano is calling for women to join her in a “sex strike” to protest new abortion laws.

Perhaps this new liberal abstinence move will result in many fewer abortions. We can only hope.

George Terhaar, Enumclaw