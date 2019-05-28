Mueller report: Read it and you’ll learn a lot

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “Mueller report: Dems try to salvage false narrative,” (TNT letter, 5/15).

I am reading the Mueller report. Today I started Volume II, Obstruction. Sorry, but Fox News and this letter writer are wrong.

To quote from the introduction: “Second, while the OLC opinion concludes that a sitting President may not be prosecuted, it recognizes that a criminal investigation during the President’s term is permissible.”

“Fourth, if we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgement. The evidence we obtained about the President’s actions and intent presents difficult issues that prevent us from conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred. Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

So Mueller left the door open for the possibility of obstruction.

He could not indict a sitting president, but Congress can start an impeachment inquiry.