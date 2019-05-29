Abortion: Heartbeat laws are form of slavery

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Since science is objective, we need to listen to the impartial voices of science, not to the anti-libertarian noise machine.

A heartbeat does not define life. A brain dead corpse may have a heartbeat but clearly is not alive.

The question at hand is whether to give government officials control over someone else’s body. That’s called slavery (or indentured servitude), both of which are outlawed by the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Therefore, all these new state-level anti-abortion laws proposing such invasive control are unconstitutional.

