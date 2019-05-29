Letters to the Editor
Dog parks: Unfenced pets at Point Defiance unacceptable
Point Defiance Park is Tacoma’s urban forest. If we are to ensure it remains a healthy habitat for wildlife, the dog park needs to be fully fenced – or better yet, relocated. And owners of unleashed dogs need to be cited.
As a dog owner, I value open spaces for my dogs to run; however, their needs don’t outweigh protecting our wildlife.
Chambers, Steilacoom and Wapato dog parks are completely fenced, but Point Defiance is not. It’s only partially fenced on one side, next to the road.
I’ve seen dogs tree a juvenile raccoon and run far beyond the posted signs. One Metro Parks employee I met with to discuss my concerns didn’t even know the dog park was unfenced.
It’s time to protect our unique urban forest and its inhabitants.
Diane Burke, Tacoma
