Letters to the Editor
Volunteerism: Do-gooders beat do-badders any day
How to submit a Letter to the Editor
Re: “No 3-martini lunches, just service before self,” (TNT, 5/25).
Kudos to reader columnist Dave Hall for trading the three-martini lunch for the opportunity to help people in different ways around Pierce County through his Rotary club.
From reading the news these days, bad people are getting worse while good people are getting better.
Hall is an example of the latter, which brings to mind the adage “takers may eat better, but givers sleep better.”
We all should endeavor to do for others, not to others.
Norm Eklund, Puyallup
Comments