Volunteerism: Do-gooders beat do-badders any day

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re: “No 3-martini lunches, just service before self,” (TNT, 5/25).

Kudos to reader columnist Dave Hall for trading the three-martini lunch for the opportunity to help people in different ways around Pierce County through his Rotary club.

From reading the news these days, bad people are getting worse while good people are getting better.

Hall is an example of the latter, which brings to mind the adage “takers may eat better, but givers sleep better.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We all should endeavor to do for others, not to others.