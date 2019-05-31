Letters to the Editor
Sanctuary state: Just another example of lawlessness
Re: “Gov. Inslee signs immigrant sanctuary state law,” (TNT, 5/24).
We have counties, cities and communities where homeless, drug-addicted individuals are allowed to pitch their tents on public properties.
We have police officers being shot and killed because of a court system that won’t prosecute law breakers or turns them back onto the streets. Officers’ hands are tied by politically correct decisions made by our government.
Where is common sense? Where are those who once protected our taxpaying, law-abiding citizens?
Our cities, counties and state are in for a very rude awakening. Will we wake up before it is too late?
Dean L. Haner, Puyallup
