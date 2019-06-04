Obstruction: House must show courage, integrity

How to submit a Letter to the Editor News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK News Tribune editorial page editor Matt Misterek explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has spoken. So has Rep. Justin Amash, the sole congressional Republican to call for impeachment of President Trump.

Afterward, Amash held a town hall meeting in his very red, pro-Trump district in Michigan. The first speaker started with “Thank you for your courage.” This was met with a standing ovation from the town hall audience.

The House must pursue the issue of Trump’s obstruction of the Russian investigation. Mueller made it clear that his decision not to bring any charges against Trump was really not a decision at all. Longstanding policy holds that a sitting president cannot be indicted by the Department of Justice.

Mueller further stated that “the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ladies and gentlemen of the House, you are that other process. Our democracy, your integrity, as well as your legacy will be determined by how you act.

In hopeful anticipation, thank you for your courage.